In-person visits at state prisons across Pennsylvania are being suspended for a month amid a surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced Monday that the department is suspending in-person visitation at all state correctional institutions from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28, 2022.
There 1,608 active inmate cases and 801 staff cases at the two dozen facilities, according to the most recent data from the DOC.
“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” said Acting Secretary Little. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”
According to a press release, tecreation, education, and access to programming will not be impacted by the statewide suspension in visitation; however, delivery of some services may be modified at the facility level to promote social distancing.
The availability of no-cost video visits will be increased.
“We recognize the stress a suspension of in-person visitation may place on incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we will work to mitigate those issues,” said Acting Secretary Little. “This is a temporary measure to ensure critical positions in our facilities remain staffed.”