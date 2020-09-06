The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused quite a bit of strife for churches throughout the region, but it also proved to be a valuable litmus test for the leadership of the Milton Lutheran Parish in the search for a new pastor.
Deacon Gary Schaeffer, who had been handling duties on an interim basis during the pandemic, has been unanimously voted in as pastor for the ministry, which is a partnership between the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton.
“I have been serving with the parish for a year in a part-time role helping them through the transition until they find a full-time pastor. During that time, I started feeling the call to taking on the role myself,” he said. “The parish wants to find new and better ways to connect with people in the community. There is a sense of open-mindedness that all people, regardless of background, should be incorporated into the community of faith there. This mentality drew me to wanting to be the full time pastor.”
Schaeffer’s excitement and willingness to be creative during the time of COVID-19 helped the parish embrace him as their new leader.
“When it became impossible to worship in person, he was very much an outside-the-box worker, coming up with ways to keep us together, from using digital methods to organizing drive-thru communion services,” said Donna Spear. “He really shined with amazing ideas during the pandemic — although he was well-liked well before that.”
Schaeffer took on an interim position with the church in September of 2019 after his wife took over pastoral duties at Salem Lutheran Church near Selinsgrove. The couple previously served in Philadelphia and the Poconos.
“We just all really have appreciated his personality, his sermons and his ideas for our church. Plus, he is a younger pastor than we have experienced before,” Spear said. “It really became a no-brainer for us.”
Schaeffer recently finished his seminary work in May and will be ordained during today’s service in which he will be installed as the pastor.
“He told us the occasion, which will take place during our evening (6:30 p.m.) service, lends itself to tailgating, so we are doing a tailgate gathering starting at 5 p.m. where people can gather in the parking lot, enjoy food they brought for themselves and have a version of fellowship where we still will encourage social distancing,” Spear said. “Whenever people are out of their cars, we also ask they wear masks.”
Schaeffer’s wife, Stina, will preach during the service and Bishop Barbara Collins will preside over the festivities.
Moving forward, Schaeffer plans to re-energize the parish’s efforts to embrace those who feel marginalized within the local communities.
“I have a wide social justice background and want to use that in evaluating the needs of people in our area and how we, as Christians, build a relationship with these folks and share the story of God with them,” he said, adding that one such group is the growing hispanic population in the Milton area. “We have a group in one of our churches that focuses on that group, and I want to work in partnership with them and build a sense of community.”
Food insecurity is another factor that can force people to feel less adequate or valuable within a community, he suggested.
“There are lots of people who aren’t able to have three square meals a day — or if they are able, they don’t have healthy whole produce and other options to incorporate into their meals,” Schaeffer said. “We are having some conversations about building awareness and teaching people the value of small gardens and how to make that affordable for them.”
Ultimately, there will be other efforts he helps pioneer to bridge the gap he sees between the church and some factions of the community.
“A lot of the time, Christian churches — in their systems of belief — can struggle with who is welcome and who isn’t welcome for one reason or another,” he said. “The Lutheran church has a belief that people of all backgrounds should have access to learning more about the story and love of God, and my goal is to work on building upon that belief in the coming years in our area.”
For more information about the service, the church or Schaeffer’s ministry, visit www.miltonlutheranparish.faith