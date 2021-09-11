SUNBURY — Thanks to a Montandon construction company, Sunbury’s John O. Long Field received a major upgrade on Friday morning.
An 8-by-10 foot press box was lowered into place at the field Friday morning, a tribute from Todd Ross for a former Sunbury attorney.
Ross, of T-Ross Brothers Construction, donated the press box following conversations he had with Sunbury attorney Roger Wiest Sr., who died earlier this year. Ross decided to build the unit and dedicate it to the former community leader.
Ross said he spoke with Wiest, who was interested in making some upgrades to the field. Ross said Wiest told him he was an avid follower of his grandchildren and relatives and community softball games at the fields.
“We talked about this for a while and we wanted to do something so we decided to do this in his memory,” Ross said. “We wanted to give back to the community who has always done so much for us.”
The unit features air conditioning for those people running the scoreboard or keeping stats.
The Shikellamy Braves softball team, as well as several other teams from travel leagues, use the field on a regular basis. Shikellamy school board President Wendy Wiest, the daughter-in-law of Roger Wiest Sr., said she was thankful for the donation.
“We are very thankful for the generosity of T-Ross and it is especially amazing for this to be dedicated in the memory of Roger Wiest,” she said. “He (Roger Wiest) had many great contributions professionally and personally to this community but anyone who knew him knows there’s no place he’d rather be than at the field watching the girls play. It’s absolutely fantastic to see a press box for our Lady Braves. The young women in our district have an exceptional dedication to their sports and certainly deserve to be recognized.”
Former Sunbury Mayor Dave Persing, who is also in charge of the ASA of PA softball association, said he was also grateful for the donation.
“This is great and was much needed,” Persing said. “I think everyone is extremely grateful for the donation and to all the fans, players, coaches, and community who continue to support our fields. Our area is lucky to have such great fields and they are used throughout the summer.”