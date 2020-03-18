SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor declared a judicial emergency this afternoon until after April 14, following the steps that Union/Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock took earlier today.
"Only civil and criminal proceedings which directly impact the health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration of an individual shall be held as would normally be scheduled," Saylor wrote in the order. "All other proceedings shall be postponed until a later date."
The following matters are postponed: civil arbitration hearings, summary appeal hearings, driver's license appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, motor vehicle title proceedings, quiet title proceedings, adoption proceedings and specialty court proceedings, including treatment courts.
The following matters shall be held as normally processed: protection from abuse hearings, bail postings, preliminary arraignments, bench warrant hearings, civil injunction proceedings, mental health proceedings, guardianships and Gagnon hearings for incarcerated defendants.
Family court will continue to operate to address any emergency matter. The Domestic Relations office and adult probation shall conduct all proceedings over the telephone, Saylor said.
All dependency or delinquency hearings that require immediate judicial review or adjudication shall be promptly heard by the assigned judge. All other matters will be reviewed by the assigned judge on a case by case basis, Saylor wrote.
This will not impact the right to a speedy trial or other constitutional rights or procedures. The court suspended time calculations for the purpose of trial computation, the judge wrote.