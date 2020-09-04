WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge for the 13th time granted a delay in the trial of Raymond Kraynak, postponing the case to February — nearly three years after the suspended Northumberland County doctor was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann issued the order on Thursday to move the jury selection and trial to Feb. 1. Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017.
Using the same language he has for 12 other orders granting the continuances, Brann said, "Failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice. The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
The order came down after court-appointed defense attorney Thomas A. Thornton filed the request because Brann deferred until Oct. 16 a decision on allowing expert witness testimony of Dr. Stephen M. Thomas. Thornton, an assistant federal public defender, argued that the defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery. He claimed to have only learned about the information during a Daubert hearing in August on whether to exclude the expert testimony.
Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.