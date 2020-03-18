Snyder-Union President Judge Michael T. Hudock has declared a judicial emergency through April 14 and canceled all jury trials during that time period.
Other court hearings will be held "as long as we can conduct proceedings (safely) we'll attempt to hold court," he said Wednesday. "We're adjusting schedules so we can comply with social distancing."
Under the judicial emergency, Hudock has canceled jury selection in Snyder County scheduled for April 13 and 14. Scheduled jury selection on April 20 and 21 in Union County is also canceled.
Non-jury trials may be canceled on a case basis, he said.
People who have court appearances are asked to remain outside the courthouses in Lewisburg and Middleburg until their hearing is scheduled.
The Snyder County Prison is on lockdown and inmates are only allowed visits by attorneys.
The Snyder County commissioners have also limited entry into the courthouse in Middleburg where several offices, including emergency management, probation, public defender, prothonotary, tax assessment and commissioners are located.
Only county residents or people doing business in court-related or Register and Recorder offices will be allowed inside, said board Chairman Joe Kantz.
Anyone who enters the building will have their temperature taken with a laser thermometer. If an individual has a temperature of above 100.4, they will not be allowed inside, he said. The thermometers have also been delivered to probation officers, Children and Youth caseworkers and other employees who deal directly with the public.
All of these measures are being taken for the protection of the public and county employees, Kantz said.
"Everyone is working," said Kantz on Wednesday morning, adding that the lack of broadband in about 25 percent of the county means many employees are unable to work from home.
He's also concerned about how information regarding COVID-19 is being relayed to emergency officials.
Referring to the three patients with presumed positive results for the disease being treated at Geisinger Health System, Kantz said the public should be informed about who they are if the tests come back positive.
"We need to know who these people are and where they are from to ensure we don't spread this disease," he said. The concern is high particularly since the coronavirus lives a long time on hard surfaces, he said.