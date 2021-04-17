John Peeler is much more educated than I am but he never ceases to amaze me with his lack of looking past the sound bites of issues (Letter to the Editor, April 11) That makes him no different than many others, but his diatribe against the voting legislation passed in Georgia is very problematic.
In many if not all elections there are blips which sometimes seem shady if not illegal and it seems reasonable to take steps to avoid such missteps as fully as possible.Showing ID doesn’t seem unreasonable especially when in most everything else we do we need to show such proof.
Trying to buy beer at Weis or Sheetz? Show ID. Buying alcohol? Show ID. Want to buy Sudafed at CVS? Show ID. Are these ways to disenfranchise people? Some pimply little teen in West Nowhere makes meth out of Sudafed and I need to prove my identification which doesn’t make needing it for electing those who run our towns, states and nation unreasonable. I was bothered more with having to have my vote in by 8 p.m. while a drop off ballot doesn’t need to be in until midnight.
Being able to orchestrate a mass drop off of ballots after seeing how an election is going seems off to me. I am not claiming that happened just that it’s possible. Supplying food and drink to hold somebody’s place in line shouldn’t be necessary as well and that is incumbent on the state to supply more polling places so it’s not needed.
Keeping elections above board should be the primary objective for any state instead of getting votes for the preferred candidates in shady ways. If that means proof of who you are and your validity as a registered voter that should be welcomed not denigrated as Mr. Peeler does. I don’t know if the legislation in Georgia is the way to go but I think it’s better than what’s out there now. If that’s the case instead of bashing and boycotting Georgia maybe it’s time to emulate them.
I know having an open mind is a terrible fault anymore. If the new rules are good that’s ideal yet if all they need is tweaked that’s better also.
Let’s see what happens before crying about the death of democracy, especially when there was such distrust over this last election.
Harry Prentiss, Sunbury