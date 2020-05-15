U.S. House Rep. Fred Keller, R-12 said a $3 trillion HEROES bill authored by House Democrats and scheduled for a vote today has "no chance of becoming law. It is an absolute non-starter."
"We are in a different place today from when the virus first appeared,"Keller said, during a media call on Friday, prior to the House vote. "Our hospital systems have the capacity to handle any surges in cases and help more people survive. With this in mind I am disappointed that Speaker Pelosi is wasting valuable time and resources by forcing a vote on the partisan $3 trillion giveaway that she has authored. It is basically a giveaway to liberal special interests. It mentions cannabis more than it mentions jobs."
At a time when millions of Americans are newly unemployed and struggling to feed their families, he said, "Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues should be focusing on getting Americans back to work," Keller said. "And back to a sense of normalcy."
The 1,800-page HEROES contains a wide array of provisions: Nearly $1 trillion for state, local and tribal governments; another round of direct payments to individuals, up to $6,000 per family, including to unauthorized immigrants; $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers; $75 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing; increased spending on food stamps; $175 billion in housing support; student loan forgiveness; and a new employee retention tax credit and extension of unemployment benefits.
Keller also thanked the people of Pennsylvania for "helping to flatten the curve. Pennsylvanians have stepped up. Many shut their businesses and made the necessary adjustments and sacrifices in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, and allow hospitals the time necessary to build capacity and increase the supply chain of resources."
Things are not going to be like they were in January, he said, but after months of following social distancing standards the American people are fully capable of continuing to do so while safely getting back to work.
Keller's comments about returning to work were similarly expressed by U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser. Meuser, R-9, said Pennsylvanians who have chosen to open their stores are standing strong in an effort to financially whether this storm "to keep delivering paychecks to their employees, to put food on the table, and to provide services to their communities."