U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, District 12, voted against the $2.3 trillion year-end spending package, which combined government funding with a $900 billion COVID-relief legislation and passed the House by a vote of 359-53.
His Republican counterpart from the Valley, Rep. Dan Meuser (R-9) voted for the measure.
The bill later passed through the Senate and was sent to President Donald Trump who was expected to approve the bill within days.
About his voting decision, Keller released the following statement:
“Since the start of the pandemic, I have advocated for targeted relief for American families, workers, and small businesses that is focused on getting Americans back to work. The best stimulus is a job, and Congress should advance policies that will allow our economy to recover and create family-sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians. While this legislative package includes measures I have worked hard to advance, such as extending and improving the Paycheck Protection Program, it also spends well beyond our nation’s means, lacks critical protections for small businesses, healthcare providers, and educators, and continues policies that will make it harder to achieve sustained economic recovery.
“Based on conversations with small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania’s 12th District, I have advocated for an extension of the PPP and allowing businesses to deduct PPP expenses. The PPP has been a tremendous success keeping Americans employed and our small businesses operational by providing forgivable loans. These provisions will allow struggling small businesses and their workers to continue to access critical resources. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrat majority blocked efforts to pass a clean extension of the PPP more than 40 times since the program expired in August.
“For months, Speaker Pelosi passed messaging bills, using the pandemic as a political bargaining chip. COVID relief must stand on its own and be narrowly targeted to the hardest hit industries and those who need it the most. The only way we will see sustained economic recovery is by supporting relief that gets Americans back to work. Unfortunately, this bill saddles our children and grandchildren with more debt and misses the mark in ensuring targeted relief for the American people.
“This package includes an Omnibus appropriations bill, coronavirus relief, an extension of expiring tax credits, and legislation to address surprise medical billing. Each of these items is important, and Congress should deal with them individually—through regular order—so that members of Congress and the American people can review them. Unfortunately, this 5,593-page bill was released hours before the House voted on it. We are never going to change Washington, D.C. and fix our nation’s problems legislating like this.”
Here is Meuser's statement following the vote:
“As our nation continues our fight against COVID-19, Congress has delivered overdue support for the American people. This bipartisan legislation will provide additional funding for hospitals, schools, small businesses, and transportation, while ensuring the efficient distribution of safe and effective vaccines. Importantly, it will add deductibility for PPP expenses and improved PPP initiatives for the hospitality industry, including restaurants, that have suffered from forced shutdowns. This bill also contains extended unemployment and stimulus for individuals and families. The Problem Solvers Caucus played an instrumental role in getting this deal across the finish line by demonstrating that common ground among both parties could be found.
“It is critical to note that this legislation is targeted and truly based upon need. It is not perfect, but the actual new outlay of $325 billion is far less than Speaker Pelosi’s original $3.5 trillion proposal. This was accomplished by repurposing roughly $140 billion in unused PPP funds and rescinding $429 billion in unspent funds from the Federal Reserve. Pennsylvanians should know that Senator Pat Toomey played a leading role in ensuring that money from the previous CARES Act was repurposed and not able to be utilized for other non-essential means.
“In addition to these relief provisions, this package accomplished important Republican priorities in funding the government through the end of the fiscal year, including a pay-raise for our military, Pro-Life protection provisions, and additional border security funding. Bipartisan language was also included that will shield patients from surprise medical bills.
“I’d like to thank Leaders McConnell and McCarthy, Secretary Mnuchin, and President Trump for negotiating such tailored and fiscally responsible legislation that prioritizes the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”