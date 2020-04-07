ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is delaying its opening for its 94th season indefinitely.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Knoebels said it would be delaying its 2020 opening until further notice. It originally delayed its opening by two weeks to May 9-10 in response to the 2019 coronavirus crisis.
"For the health and safety of our team and community, we are closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to the news release. "With this being the case, our off-season projects are on hold and will need to be completed once our team returns to work. Since much uncertainty exists as to when this will be possible, we have decided our most responsible route is to delay the start of our 2020 season until further notice."
From campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events, Knoebels has a plan in place to address questions and concerns. They are managing the situation one week at a time, and with the goal of providing the best experience possible for its valued guests, according to park officials. The most up-to-date information, including a list of frequently asked questions, can be found at www.knoebels.com/COVID19.
They are available to assist guests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. 5 p.m. at 800-487-4386 and contact@knoebels.com.
"We ask for our guests’ patience, as we expect an increase in inquiries," they said. "We are currently accepting new reservations for June 1 through November 1, 2020. However, reservations can be modified based on our actual park opening date."