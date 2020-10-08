The delayed Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to officials from Sunbury Revitalization, Inc.
In June, the event, traditionally held September, was moved to Dec. 12 before it was called off this week.
“SRI is committed to the City of Sunbury and helping its businesses and residents flourish however possible by doing economic development, community events and revitalization efforts," event chair and SRI board member, Chris Reis said. "This year has been challenging for all organizations who rely on event fundraising to further their mission. We originally delayed to December with hopes of being able to hold a smaller indoor event to end the year on a positive. The board of directors has now made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event with hopes of returning to our normal time and venue in 2021."
Reis said the decision was made due to due to public safety concerns of an indoor event in December, partnered with uncertainty of state regulations regarding event sizes throughout the remainder of the year.