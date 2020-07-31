The Landmark Conference, which includes Susquehanna University, became the latest college sports league to postpone all conference games through the fall semester. The league hopes to play fall sports in the spring.
The League office made the announcement Friday morning following a unanimous vote of the Landmark Conference Executive Board. All conference regular season contests and championships scheduled to take place during the fall 2020 semester have been postponed through Dec. 31.
According to a release, the "conference and its member institutions are exploring ways to provide competitive opportunities for fall student-athletes to participate in their sport during the spring semester barring local and state recommendations related to the pandemic. At present, it is the intent of the Landmark Conference to play a conference schedule and conduct league championships for fall sports in the Spring of 2021."
The Landmark will provide a status report by Oct.15 that will include any updates to the league’s winter and spring championships along with additional information regarding future schedules.
The League is made up of eight schools: Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Drew University, located in Madison, N.J.; Goucher College, in Baltimore; Juniata College in Huntingdon; Moravian College in Bethlehem; the University of Scranton; and Susquehanna.
Susquehanna is a member of the Centennial Conference for football. All conference games for that league were postponed earlier this month.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.