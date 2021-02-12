The Landmark Conference Presidents' Council approved a plan to play fall and spring sports during the 2021 spring semester beginning as early as March 6.
"As consistent with all decisions at the conference level, the safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the Landmark Conference," a release from the conference noted this afternoon. No spectators will be permitted at games this spring, league officials said.
Conference officials said each school must decide whether it will participate in intercollegiate athletics this spring and in which sports they will permit competition. Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green has said that Susquehanna is opting in to compete in both fall and spring sports this semester. The council approved fall team sports to participate in an expanded non-traditional season of up to four contests against fellow Landmark institutions that will begin for some institutions as early as Saturday, March 6.
The council also approved spring sports to move forward with their seasons as planned. Landmark Conference spring sports are slated to begin competition at the end of March. Full schedules for fall and spring sports will be shared as soon as they are finalized by the conference office and conference athletic directors.
"We're excited to opt into fall and spring sports competition this semester. Our goal remains supporting the health and safety of our student-athletes and facilitating engaging opportunities," Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said.
Additionally, the Landmark Conference will expand its postseason qualification to allow for all institutions to qualify for the conference postseason tournament in spring sports.