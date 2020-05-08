On a day when two dozen Pennsylvania counties moved into Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow phase of reopening, state health officials announced 1,323 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, the largest increase this week.
Additionally, the Department of Health announced another 200 deaths — 1,158 over the past four days.
The State Department of Health announced previously the sharp increases in deaths are related to data reconciliation from various resources. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said the deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
With Friday's new deaths, the state has now seen 3,616 residents die from the novel coronavirus. Of the deaths statewide, 2,458 are related to nursing or personal care homes, more than two-thirds of all deaths statewide.
Statewide, there have been 54,238 confirmed cases. All six of the Valley's new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County.
There have been 241 total cases in the Valley: 118 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,429 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is an increase of 279 from Thursday's data release. There are 511 residents on ventilators, down six from Thursday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, 10 in Montour and 1 in Union.
State Health officials also said Friday that 216,231 negative tests have been conducted.