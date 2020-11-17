HARRISBURG — Travelers from outside Pennsylvania and residents who leave the state and return must get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for two weeks, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday.

Levine also said she has strengthened the state’s mask order to require people to wear masks whenever they gather inside, even in residences, if non-family members are present.

The new measures come as models show that Pennsylvania could run out of intensive-care unit beds in December if the current surge of COVID-19 isn’t contained, Levine said.

“We cannot check every car. We have no plan to check every plane coming into Pennsylvania,” Levine said. “We are stating what our orders are. We want to communicate that we expect people will comply.”

Under Levine’s new order, travelers must get tested within 72 hours of arriving in Pennsylvania.

“We don’t want people to travel,” she said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. bringing the statewide total to 275,513. This is the highest daily increase of cases since the state began tracking cases in March.

There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Philadelphia officials on Monday announced that indoor dining is banned, and a variety of other entertainment and recreation-oriented businesses including — theaters, bowling alleys, museums, libraries, casinos and gyms — must close. Philadelphia also ordered that schools be conducted online. The city's new restrictions also bar fans at Philadelphia Eagles games.

Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania, ordered schools to go online late last week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions in that state on Monday, as well. Under New Jersey’s new restrictions indoor gatherings are capped at no more than 10 people.