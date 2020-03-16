Lewisburg announces student meal distribution, 'essential' item pickup

Meal distribution begins Wednesday for all students of the Lewisburg Area School District and district buildings will open temporarily to allow the retrieval of essential personal items including medicine.
Students will not be required to complete classwork or attend lessons remotely, Superintendent Steve Skalka wrote in a letter to parents
Parents, guardians and students can pick up lunches and next-day breakfast items from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays throughout the closure. Available to any student regardless of existing meal play. Bring a school ID card.
Pick up meals at the following locations:
- Kelly Elementary, drop-off/pick-up loop, large parking lot
- Eichhorn Middle School, bus loop, front of school
- Downtown Lewisburg, former high school, bus stop at side awning
All district buildings open at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17) and Wednesday. Students can retrieve personal items their parents and guardians feel are “essential.” The buildings close at the designated routine dismissal time for each location. All buildings close to the public Thursday.
“The important word here is essential. We want to be mindful of the recommendations to maintain social distance so as to not unintentionally come into contact or spread the virus,” Skalka said.
Because of concerns about internet availability and for time and ability of parents and guardians to assist in completing classwork, Skalka said the district chose not to require remote education. The district will post links to online learning opportunities and encourage students, parents and guardians to participate voluntarily.
“An activity your student can start immediately is a regularly scheduled time for daily reading,” Skalka said.