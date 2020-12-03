The Lewisburg Area School District extended its temporary period of remote learning for all students through Dec. 11. In-person instruction resumes Dec. 14.
“This determination was made based on the number of students and staff members who are either in quarantine, awaiting test results, or have tested positive over the period of time between the Thanksgiving holiday and while in remote instruction,” Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock wrote in a message to the district community.
“Parents should be aware that the District may extend remote learning beyond December 11th, if necessary,” she said.
The district shifted to remote education prior to the break and was slated to return to in-person instruction Monday.
According to the announcement, students with special needs will continue to have the option for in-person instruction from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.
Lewisburg Area will continue operating extracurricular activities and athletics since the district isn’t closing under the latest guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The district provided an attestation to its health and safety protocols to continue with extracurriculars and athletics as required by the state.
“Masks will be required at all times for all staff and participants during practice and competition,” according to the message. “Upon the resumption of in-person instruction, the District will continue to enforce mandatory face coverings as per the Secretary of Health’s latest order. On behalf of the Administrative Team, we encourage everyone in our community to wear masks and limit opportunities for exposure.”
The updated Health and Safety Plan for Athletics, with additional details, will be presented to the School Board for approval,” according to Polinchock’s message.
The school board meets tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed online. Visit www.lasd.us to register or for more information.
The School-age Child Care (SACC) program continues to be available for children in grades K-5 at Kelly Elementary School during the remote instruction days. While there is no charge for this service during the days of remote instruction, the district operates SACC during winter holiday vacation days at a rate of $25 daily. Registration is necessary. Questions regarding SACC may be directed to Melissa Herb at herb_m@dragon.k12.pa.us.
Meals will be available at all four schools for pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
The Technology Support Center will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.