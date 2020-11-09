Lewisburg Area School District is not making any changes at the moment but is monitoring the situation closely due to an increase of cases in Union County and Pennsylvania.
Superintendent Jennifer A. Polinchock released a statement Monday following the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard update, which showed Union County has a high incidence rate and is considered to have substantial levels of virus growth.
“We learned that we are substantial today, Polinchock said. “After two consecutive weeks at substantial, school districts are supposed to go to remote.”
Polinchock said school scan change to an all-remote education model at natural break points, like marking periods and semesters.