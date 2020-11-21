Lewisburg Area School District announced all schools will shift to remote instruction until Dec. 4 starting Monday after reporting two new positive tests among its student body, one in the high school and one in the middle school.
“As of (Saturday), we have four active cases within three schools,” Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said in a statement on the district’s Facebook page. “These cases are unrelated but it is clear that the community spread of COVID-19 is spreading into our schools.”
Athletics and extracurriculars are suspended until after the Thanksgiving break, at which point the district will determine if they can resume.
The high school and middle school principals are notifying individuals who may have had contact with those who recently tested positive.