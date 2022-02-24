LEWISBURG — By a vote of 8-1, the Lewisburg school district voted to ease masking requirements after Friday's classes during a meeting attended by around 100 parents and students.
Voting in favor was Cory Heath, Dr. Erin Jablonski, Jordan Fetzer, Heather Haynos, Kristin Kraus, Jaime Lyons, Mary Ann Stanton and Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero, while Voting against was Dr. Virginia Zimmerman opposed it. The board had voted Feb. 10 to table a decision until Thursday's meeting after voting to eliminate contact tracing for the majority of students.
Thursday's vote makes masking a “recommendation” effective 5 p.m. Friday and empowers the superintendent and administration to impose a mask mandate if the number of COVID-19 cases crosses an undetermined threshold.
Masks are still required on buses and all other aspects of the district's Health and Safety Plan remain.
Many parents and students addressed the board both about masking. Fewer residents were in favor of masking than at the last meeting on Feb. 10.
“The word I keep hearing is ‘compromise.’ The compromise is choice,” said Haley Berge, a senior, who also spoke at the last meeting. “You wouldn’t mandate students attend counseling because they struggle with mental issues."
“I guess my only question is are we using common sense? We worry about masking but any student or community can enter the school mask free,” said resident Kevin Jameson, who submitted an online comment urging for optional masking.
Lewisburg Area School District is the last Valley school district to require masks.
“Lewisburg is the only district that followed the science and recommendations,” said Kevin Willey, who urged masking for majority of the school year.
Resident Dave Jacobson said masking should remain until data suggested lower transmission rates.
“I want to correct a couple statements,” Jacobson said. “One is that we are low risk. We are at a high-transmission rate.”
Jacobson said data suggested masking should remain and read information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website. He said it was clear what the CDC recommended.
Board member Jordan Fetzer said he was in favor of giving Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh the discretion to reimplement masking. He noted the district had two years to figure out plans for masking.
Fetzer asked the board to focus on other health issues besides COVID. He said we are in a severe mental health crisis and morale is low among many students and faculty.
“When the Secretary of Education is recognizing this (students' mental health) is a statewide issue, we need to do something about it,” Fetzer said.
Board president Zimmerman pointed out the discussion on mental health has been ongoing since before the pandemic.
“It is incumbent on us to protect students' mental health whether they are wearing a mask or not,” Zimmerman said.
High school Principal Paula Reber thanked the board for eliminating contact tracing at their last meeting.
“I think I speak for all administrators when I say it’s made a difference,” Reber said. She joked students no longer “cringe” when they see them.
“It definitely is impacting in a positive way,” she said.