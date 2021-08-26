Several members of the Lewisburg Area School Board asked to revisit the district’s health and safety plan in September out of concern of rising case counts of COVID-19 in Union County and surrounding areas.
Directors Mary Brouse, Erin Jablonski and Mary Ann Sigler Stanton all spoke out during Thursday’s board meeting to request revisiting the plan next month. No members spoke in opposition to the proposal.
“As we see more and more cases, we really need to do whatever we can to keep the kids safe,” Stanton said.
The directors’ requests coincided with public comments from six district parents who expressed concern with adherence to protocol, with some directly calling for universal masking and greater enforcement of social distancing.
Donna Ebenstein wrote in an email to the board, read aloud during the meeting, that her expectations during reopening schools last week were failed. She said one of her children in elementary school re-enrolled in online schooling due to lax efforts. Her middle school student said less than half of their gym class wore masks.
She called for “layered mitigation efforts including universal masking” and improved social distancing.
“The honor system is not working,” Ebenstein said.
In an email to the board, Sarah Ryu called on the board to reconsider a health safety plan voted down on Aug. 12 that would have strengthened masking protocol and mandated that students and staff submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to unmask inside school buildings.
Kristin Kraus and Jaime Lyons, each seeking election this year to the school board, spoke at the meeting and called for another look at the plan. Kraus referenced CDC’s recommendation that anyone indoors at schools, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks with the exception of children younger than 2 years old.
“They are recommending schools have universal masking. By not doing that we’re not following CDC guidelines,” Kraus said.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, district superintendent, said she’ll be meeting Monday with medical professionals from Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, to seek their input and projections on the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
The CDC raised Union County to the high level of community transmission, the highest designation. It’s not alone. Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Lycoming and Juniata counties all are in the high category, too, while Centre and Clinton counties are a notch lower, substantial.
According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Union County had 45 new confirmed cases in the 7-day period ending Thursday. The county had 39 in the period from Aug. 13-19; 22 from Aug. 5-12.
Polinchock was among several people at the meeting wearing a mask. She said she’s vaccinated but called the mask an added layer of protection.
“I can’t afford to miss 10 days of work,” Polinchock said, referencing a potential quarantine period.
The school board voted 5-4 earlier this month to reject revisions to a plan adopted July 15.
That plan, as it presently stands, allows students, staff and visitors who are fully vaccinated to choose whether to mask. But, they aren’t required to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated. That information can be volunteered for contact tracing purposes.
Anyone age-eligible for the vaccine but isn’t fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask inside district schools. Masks are required for all students age 11 and younger since they’re ineligible for the vaccine. Federal policy mandates masks on school busses.
The proposed revisions would have mandated masks for all students through eighth grade, even those who are vaccinated. Proof of vaccination would have been required for all students, staff and visitors both for contact tracing and to unmask.
Universal masking would be triggered should Union County reach the CDC’s definition of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, as it is as of Thursday.
The school board next meets Sept. 9. Meetings are held in-person but also streamed online. For more information about meetings and the current health safety plan, visit www.lasd.us.