Lewisburg Children's Center was closed Monday after an employee was in contact with an individual being tested for the coronavirus.
SUMMIT Early Learning Outreach and Development Specialist Mary Bannon said about 15 children were sent home from the facility as a precaution.
The center will remain closed pending the test results, she said.
Other daycare centers operated by SUMMIT remain open, Bannon said.
Bannon did not know where the individual was tested or if the person tested lived locally.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.