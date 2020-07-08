The Lewisburg Children's Museum will reopen on July 29 with limited hours and social distancing guidelines in place.
The museum, located in the former Lewisburg High School at 815 Market St., will reopen with two 2-hour windows. Reservations are required for both members and non-members and tickets can be reserved online.
The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 3 p.m. During the hour the building is closed, it will be sanitized ahead of the second session, museum officials said.
In addition to timed tickets, the museum is reducing capacity to 50%. Sanitizer will be available throughout the museum.
Additionally, some exhibits have been temporarily closed or adapted to meet compliance with capacity limits in exhibit spaces. Staff and guests 2 years and older are required to wear masks.