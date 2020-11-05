Lewisburg Area School District informed the public Thursday that there are two active cases of COVID-19 within the district.
A high school student and an administrative support employee, both of whom are in different buildings, tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock.
They have no connections to each other and neither have returned to district buildings since they experienced the onset of virus symptoms. Polinchock said the district learned of the student’s case Tuesday and the employee’s Wednesday.
All schools remain open for in-person instruction and athletics will continue. These are the district’s first cases since school reopened Sept. 9.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted and contact tracing is underway, Polinchock said.
The district took the precaution to contact seven individuals who may have been directly exposed to the virus and have asked them not to report to district buildings until they’re cleared by the Department of Health or their primary care provider, Polinchock said.
“Everybody coming into the building should know that if they weren’t contacted by us … then they really don’t have anything to worry about,” Polinchock said.
The district cited the Department of Health in its message to the public regarding potential contacts: Anyone within 6 feet of a COVID-positive person for at least 15 minutes and within 48 hours of the infected person’s onset of symptoms.