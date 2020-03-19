Lewisburg Borough Council cancelled all council committee meetings and work sessions through May 15. At this time, the April 21 council meeting remains on the schedule.
Council meetings and commission meetings will be held on an as-needed basis on the discretion of the respective chairpersons.
The borough’s calendar at www.lewisburgborough.org is being updated.
For more information, call the borough office, which is closed to the public but is staffed, at 570-523-3614 or email office@lewisburgborough.org.