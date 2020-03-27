LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough continues operating in special operations mode through April 10 at least, Borough Manager William Lowthert announced Friday.
The borough office and public works buildings remain closed to the public in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. That includes the tax collector’s use of council chambers and all scheduled meetings at the office. Borough council and commission meetings will be held at the discretion of the chairpersons.
Also closed: Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, Kidsburg Playground, D.F. Green Playground and Fields, recycling center, brush pile.
Parking restrictions are lifted specific to metered parking, street cleaning and municipal lots with the exception of violations of handicapped parking.
Street sweeping and routine borough maintenance work is on hold, however, trash collection will continue as normally scheduled, with one exception. Trash will be collected April 10, which is Good Friday. Collection normally is delayed on holidays, however, the Lycoming County Landfill is now closed on weekends and the borough wishes not to push back collection by three days.
The borough maintains minimal staffing at this time. Staff can be reached 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 570-523-3614 and office@lewisburgborough.org. Hard copy items needing to be dropped off at the borough office can be placed inside the silver drop box on the South Fifth Street side of the borough building, near the staff entrance door.