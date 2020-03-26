LEWISBURG — Although business inside the Lewisburg Farmers Market is down, dozens of people still made their way inside to purchase, fruits, vegetables and even toilet paper.
The Lewisburg Farmers Market, located on Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township, just off Route 45, remained open during the ongoing state-wide shutdown, and vendors tried their best to push their products.
“I am down 80 percent of my business,” Tony Derck, 30, of Shamokin, owner of JNW Distribution, said. “But when people come in, they are purchasing the toilet paper.”
Derck sells paper products and said he has sold 90 cases of 96 rolls in two weeks.
“I had to limit people,” he said. “It’s now getting harder to get it.”
The Farmers Market, which has been in Lewisburg for the past 80 years, still had dozens of people roaming around looking for bread, meats, pastries and coffee.
“I came out to get a good cup of coffee and a doughnut,” Kaitlyn Brooking, 27, of Milton said. “We just wanted to get out of the house.”
Brooking’s husband, Dustin, 30, agreed with his wife. “We wanted to get out for a bit and walk around,” he said.
Eric Pechance, 45, of Harrisburg, said he was surprised to see that the crowd was thin.
“I couldn’t stay inside anymore,” he said. “I needed to go out and just take a ride up here and pick up some things. I thought I would see a lot more people like me wanting to get outside.”
Katie Troup, 38, of Mifflinburg, said her shop, East Africa Coffee Co., is not selling coffee as much as it would be on a normal Wednesday at the market, but people are stocking up.
“It has slowed down so much,” she said. “The thing is though that people are doubling their orders and buying more but still not what we usually sell.”
Suk Sauers, of Danville, originally from South Korea, said she also wanted to get out of the house so she decided to go to the market.
Sauers said she is concerned about catching COVID-19, but needed to get out.
“My husband waited in the car,” she said. “I wanted to come in and get some fruits and vegetables and some other things to bring home. I just wanted to get out for a bit.”
Sauers said she was “OK” with the crowds being much smaller. “It’s safer,” she said.
Before a person enters the market they must use the hand sanitizing dispenser that is attached to the door.
“I think that is great, smart and safer,” Sauers said. “It is at least some sort of protection.”
The market falls under the essential life business that Gov. Tom Wolf allowed to remain open.
Lewisburg Farmers Market intends to stay open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The market sells local fresh produce, meats and poultry grown and raised by farmers in the Valley, homemade baked goods, bulk candy and chocolates, healthy foods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade arts and crafts.