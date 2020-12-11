Lewisburg Area High School will continue with remote instruction all of next week while students at the Kelly, Linntown and Eichhorn schools are cleared to return for in-person instruction Monday, according to the latest announcement from the school district.
There are three students and two staff members at the high school who are confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock. One staff member at Kelly Elementary is a confirmed case while there are no cases at Linntown Elementary or Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School that meet the latest Pennsylvania Department of Education criteria, Polinchock said.
To clarify, one staff member from the latter two schools is a confirmed case, however, the test results date to Dec. 1 and the person wasn’t in school during the infectious period, Polinchock said.
Lewisburg Area shifted to remote learning districtwide before the Thanksgiving holiday break. A limited number of students and staff were in district buildings for special education services during the remote learning shift. All schools were to reopen Monday.
District administrators monitored cases among students and staff who were in the schools since Dec. 1 as well as those participating in athletics. The decision for a partial return Monday was announced Friday after conferring with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“If any students have been ordered to quarantine, they must do so and cannot resume instruction until the period of quarantine is completed. If parents are concerned, we encourage parents and/or students to reach out to the teachers for makeup work,” Polinchock wrote in a message delivered to the school district community.
All athletics are suspended as of today until Jan. 4 due to the latest orders by Gov. Tom Wolf. All Lewisburg Area schools will shift to remote learning for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, the latter date being a half-day.
Polinchock noted that the nature of the pandemic means the district’s current instructional model plans can change based on the spread of the virus. She encouraged parents and guardians beginning Monday to consider contingency plans for childcare.
Should the schools be mandated to close, the district’s in-house childcare program would likely close pending notification from the Department of Health, Polinchock said.