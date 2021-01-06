The 2021 Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
The partnership made the announcement Wednesday morning, while also announcing a "family-friendly" chocolate tour will be held Feb. 5-6.
"The LDP decided to regroup and collaborate with the Donald Heiter Community Center on their Chocolate Tour; generally held the same weekend as the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival," a release stated. "We want to ensure that this event is as COVID safe and friendly as possible while still encouraging people to come visit downtown Lewisburg."
According to the release, the Chocolate Tour will be outside and have pre-packaged chocolates. Tickets will be sold ahead of time and on during the event.