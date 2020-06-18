The Lewisburg Community Pool won’t open this summer.
Directors of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) voted at Wednesday’s board meeting to keep the facility closed through summer 2020.
“The decision was made on the basis of the overall financial sustainability of Buffalo Valley Recreation through the end of 2020. BVRA was not eligible for any of the COVID-19 government subsidy programs,” Executive Director Shirley Brough said.
BVRA is a 170C not-for-profit municipal authority, Brough noted, saying its status limits potential funding sources compared to 501c3 not-for-profit corporations.
East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg Borough provide 20 percent of BVRA’s operating revenue with the remaining coming from internal operational revenue.
“The resulting closing of business in March due to COVID-19 has had an impact on overall operations, including the widely attended gymnastics program which serves students and families throughout the region,” Brough said.
BVRA will continue to seek funding options to help sustain it through 2020, Brough said.