Lewisburg Area School District shifted temporarily to remote education this week through Dec. 4. However, students who receive special education services can report to school for direct support beginning Dec. 3.
Should the district extend its remote education model, special education services would be offered in-person four days a week, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said.
“This is an option for parents who may not be able to support their children at home. Transportation will be provided. The teachers are reaching out to their students' families to present this option. The students who do come into school will be in small groups with proper masking and social distancing,” Polinchock said.