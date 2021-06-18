Good evening and congratulations, Class of 2021. Good evening, families, friends and faculty. Thank you for supporting us on our journeys to this point in our lives and helping to shape who we are today.
I cannot believe that we are finally graduating. The old days of sprinting through midnight maze at Kelly and watching Wishbone every Friday at Linntown seem like so long ago. We have faced many challenges on the way, like the tyrannical prohibition of silly bands at Kelly, the brutal requirement of one AR reading test every month from fourth grade through middle school, and the depressing downgrade from Gold Cards to Braggin’ Dragon Cards in eighth grade.
Most recently, we have faced a pandemic that has drastically altered our final years in high school, making it seem as if we were always taking one step forward and three steps back on our trek to this graduation. But rather than focusing on the many obstacles that we have had to overcome, I would like to celebrate all of the amazing feats this talented class has accomplished.
Students sitting here today have contributed greatly to the community through political volunteerism and environmental activism, and members of this class possess incredible talent in art, theatre, and dance. Many of us have received honors in music, earning district, state, and regional recognition. The class of 2021 has also contributed to 17 district championship teams and three state championship teams during our time at the high school, and numerous individuals have been recognized for their athletic prowess at the local, state, and national level.
There is no doubt that the class of 2021 has achieved many great things and left a unique legacy here at Lewisburg. We have had so much success during our past 4 years, and will likely continue to be successful as we forge our individual paths in the world.
However, success, in the traditional sense of the word, should not be our ultimate objective. The Dalai Lama has remarked that, “The planet does not need more successful people. The planet needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers of all kinds.” I agree with this. Each of us should seek to contribute to the planet, to our world, in whatever way we are uniquely qualified to do so. As we leave high school and think about our plans for the future, how do we figure out our unique way of giving to the world, our purpose in life?
This question is complicated and ambiguous, but very important. I was pondering the answers to this question last Tuesday as I sat at the picnic tables outside the high school eating my final General Tso’s lunch. After much contemplation, I arrived at three philosophies that could help us to determine how we can contribute to the world and live our lives with purpose.
Number 1, put yourself out there. Try new things, follow your passion, and be confident in who you are. Recognize your differences and celebrate them with self-assurance. Discover and explore your interests. By being curious, passionate, and confident, you will realize your distinctive way of contributing to the world.
Number 2, do your best. Whatever path you decide to pursue, give 100% effort. Commit yourself to your goals and stay committed through the inevitable setbacks. By always looking to improve and always trying your hardest, you are helping yourself to live your life with purpose.
Number 3, help others. In today’s world, sullied by stark political polarization, a serious climate crisis, and widespread inequality exacerbated by the pandemic, having compassion is more important than ever. Some of you might find ways to help the whole world by developing new technologies, such as those to combat climate change, and others could improve our nation by leading new social movements. But we don’t have to make such a widespread impact for our efforts to be meaningful. We can show compassion towards others by volunteering in our community, celebrating others’ accomplishments, or checking on a neighbor who lives alone. As you pursue your post-secondary paths, look for ways to improve the lives of others and be compassionate. By seeking to make a positive difference in this world, you are living a meaningful life.
With these three philosophies in mind, the future of this class, the class of 2021, will be electric. With confidence, we will energize those around us and be the conductors that drive society forward. With commitment, we will vault over obstacles and achieve our goals. With compassion, we will be the power source for change and bring about improvements in others’ lives. The diploma we receive today will be our battery, and like lightning, we will shock the world. So let the sparks fly.