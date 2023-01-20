MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to bring you delicious sticky buns. The library is taking orders now through Feb 11. The cost is $5 for one sticky bun, $20 for a half dozen sticky buns or $38 for one dozen sticky buns.
Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library after 1 p.m. on National Sticky Bun Day, Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/mr-stickys-fundraiser/ by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.
