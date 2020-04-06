T&D Cats of the World co-owner Jennifer Mattive limited outside exposure to the hundreds of animals, including five new tigers, at the Penns Creek wildlife rescue park long before Sunday's announcement that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.
"None of our volunteers have been here since schools closed" March 16, she said. "We're being pretty cautious."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture advised protective measures should be taken to limit exposure to large cats and even house pets.
"Anyone sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals... including pets during their illness, just as they would with other people," according to a statement issued Sunday by the federal agency.
Though the confirmed case involving the Bronx Zoo tiger is the first of its kind and likely was spread to the animal — whose symptoms included a decrease in appetite and cough — by a zoo employee, the USDA said there's no evidence to suggest animals can spread the disease to humans.
Mattive and her family members reside at the park in Penns Creek and been following the professional health guidelines by staying home and only going out in public for essential services.
"We live here so we can take care of the animals," she said of the 200-300 mammals and nearly 300 birds in the animal sanctuary.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Mattive was looking forward to opening the park to the public in early May and showing off the five new tigers that arrived this winter.
All the large cats had been legally owned. They are Elsa, a white tiger, and Anna, an orange tabby, both about 1 1/2 years old; two 1-year-old white tigers named Ava and Bree and Quinn, a 4-year-old tiger.