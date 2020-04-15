MANDATA — The 97 members of the Line Mountain Class of 2020 will be able to graduate in individual private ceremonies with limited family and administration.
Superintendent Dave Campbell during a public meeting via video conference on Tuesday evening told board members and those attending by Zoom that the graduating class has two options in light of all Pennsylvania schools being closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Their diplomas can be presented by Campbell and high school Principal Jeff Roadcap with up to seven loved ones in attendance at the school or they can have the diploma mailed to them.
"Seniors, we are so sorry for your loss," said Campbell.
He added, "At this time, it's sad to say that I don't think we'll be able to have our traditional huge gathering. I want to assure seniors and immediate family members, it is one of the highlights of our year to hand you these diplomas."
All seniors will graduate. All other students will progress to the next grade level at this time, said Campbell.
The last day of school and graduation was scheduled for May 28. Campbell said the graduation ceremonies will likely take place over three or four days during that week.
"It really saddens me knowing seniors are missing this time," said Campbell.
The seven members of the board unanimously voted to alter the district policy on graduation requirements.
"As defined in the Chapter 4 Regulations, the class of 2017 and beyond will demonstrate proficiency on designated Keystone Exams or the State's alternate project-based assessment in lieu of the culminating project, with the exception of the class of 2020, due to COVID – 19, as more fully described below.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Education with input from the Secretary of Education and the Governor’s Office provided the following guidance which the Line Mountain School District will adopt to establish and calculate credit for coursework for graduating seniors in the class of 2020 who were unable to complete their coursework for the 2019-2020 school year due to school closure related to COVID-19. The Line Mountain School District will use discretion to determine whether the student has completed sufficient course content to satisfy the district’s established policies for course completion and academic proficiency. The Line Mountain School District will use all reasonable latitude for senior students, including those receiving vocational-technical instruction or an IEP, to ensure seniors in the class of 2020 graduate in a timely manner. Diplomas for 2020 will be issued to all graduating seniors in a manner as determined by the Board."
Solicitor Tony Michetti said the specific wording came from PDE. He said he would be hesitant to make a more general policy change.