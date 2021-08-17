A third school year in the shadow of COVID-19 kicked off Monday when students from Line Mountain boarded buses from across southern Northumberland County to start the 2021-22 school year.
Line Mountain will be followed this week by Mifflinburg and Lewisburg (Wednesday and Thursday) with most other schools heading back next week. The last Valley school to start will be Southern Columbia on Aug. 30.
Line Mountain sixth-graders Megan Schwalm and Luke Laudenslager both had “pretty good” first days at the Line Mountain Middle/High School.
Heading home after the first day Monday, Schwalm, 11, said she would have liked a couple more weeks of summer. “I probably would have bribed my mom to take me to the beach,” she said.
The first day back was as she expected. “Lots of papers to learn about the school year,” she said, noting there wasn’t any homework to start the year.
Laudenslager, 12, was ready for the school year to start, he said Monday.
“The teachers were nice, not much homework,” he said. “I was a little excited to get back.”
His father, Todd Laudenslager, said his son missed his friends over the summer, so Luke was prepared.
”It’ll be a little quieter at the house,” Todd Laudenslager said. “I know it will help the food bill.”
Masking at Line Mountain is optional, as is the case in most Valley school districts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance in July to recommend that everyone in public places, including schools, wear masks regardless of vaccination status, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is not considering reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for public schools.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education is recommending Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow the guidance. None of these guidelines are mandates and most school officials are not requiring anyone to wear masks unless Health officials change that.
The exception is school buses, on which the federal government requires drivers and passengers to wear masks.