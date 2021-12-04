Alcohol infractions referred for internal disciplinary action at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities rose in the pandemic year of 2020, according to data released in the respective universities’ annual reports on campus security.
Compared to incidents involving alcohol, referrals were far fewer for drug law infractions. Arrests by police also were far fewer for drug or alcohol violations, and arrests varied for other more serious crimes like rape and burglary.
There are studies and ensuing media reports abound about how during the pandemic, adults were buying and consuming more alcohol.
Nielsen found that national sales of alcohol rose 54% for the week ending March 21, 2020, compared with the year before. That same study showed online sales grew 262%.
“Data everywhere tells us alcohol use was on the rise during the pandemic and I’m not just talking about college students. Could that be part of what was going on? Sure,” said Francy Magee, vice president for student life and dean of students at Susquehanna University.
Campus data
Students at Susquehanna University tallied 152 referrals for alcohol infractions in 2020, up from 99 in 2019 and 69 in 2018. Referrals for drug law violations stood at 28, up from 9 and 21, respectively, in the two prior years. Arrests for drug and alcohol crimes dropped: drug law violations, 36 in 2020, 43 in 2019, 48 in 2018; liquor law violations, 0 compared to 14 and 19 in the two years prior.
At Bucknell, the university’s own report shows there were 409 referrals for disciplinary action related to liquor law violations. That figure stood at 215 in 2019 and 333 in 2018. Arrests for liquor law violations totaled 18 in 2020, up from 15 and 16 in the two prior respective years.
Drug law referrals at Bucknell totaled 63, the same as in 2019. In 2018, the total was 79. There was just 1 related arrest in 2020. Drug arrests totaled 1 in 2019 and 2 in 2018.
The drug and alcohol incidents occurred largely at university housing at both Bucknell and Susquehanna, the respective reports show.
Federal laws including the Clery Act mandate that universities prepare annual reports that include tallies of crime reports made on campus as well as fire incidents at university properties.
The reports only share, in the case of crimes, the counts of reports — or arrests and referrals for specific incidents — that were considered for internal disciplinary action. It doesn’t indicate the outcomes of these alleged violations and doesn’t reflect whether the victims also made reports with off-campus law enforcement.
“While we can’t provide the definitive reason for that rise,” Steve Barilar, chief of Bucknell’s Department of Public Safety, said of the rise of liquor law referrals, “it may reflect a troubling national trend showing alcohol consumption has increased across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“However, the majority of the calls for public safety transports this year due to student intoxication are as a result of students calling concerned about the welfare of another student, which is very positive,” Barilar said, noting there were 47 such calls this year compared to 28 at this time in 2020.
Students on campus, a lot
The spring 2020 semester ended in March of that year at both universities, about two months early as the pandemic set in. Students returned in-person in fall 2020 but with tighter restrictions and some classes taught remotely even with the students on campus.
Students were strongly urged to stay on campus in 2020 and the universities responded by offering recreational outlets including outdoor functions with health and safety protocols in mind. Frankly, they were around more. And, as Magee pointed out, residence hall advisors are well-trained in spotting infractions.
While the number of violations rose, concerns among the administration at Susquehanna didn’t grow beyond the norm since there wasn’t an increase in the severity or volume of substance use, Magee said.
“Our concern level was on par with what it was in the past even though the numbers may look different,” Magee said.
Sexual assault reports
Reports of sexual assault dropped precipitously at Bucknell in 2020. There were 2 such reports last year compared to 13 in 2019 and 26 in 2018. Dating violence and stalking dropped, too, and there were no reports of aggravated assault and robbery.
“Our Clery crime statistics are based on reports made to campus security officials regardless of the source of the report and regardless of whether there has been a finding of guilt in a criminal report or other finding of responsibility. In some cases, a survivor of a sexual assault may elect not to contact law enforcement but the reported allegation would still be reported as a Clery statistic,” Bucknell said in a prepared statement.
Sexual assaults at Susquehanna numbered 10 in 2020. The total was 13 in 2019 and 14 in 2018.
Magee, the Susquehanna administrator, didn’t make a correlation between these crime reports and the pandemic. However, she said there’s greater cultural awareness of sexual misconduct and assaults and greater education on the topics.
She said she’s “pleased and encouraged” with available resources at Susquehanna such as the Violence Intervention and Prevention Center.
“It creates a whole other level of conversation and engagement on campus about sexual misconduct and violence,” Magee said.