The 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport this summer should have full international participation and no crowd limits, Little League International announced on Tuesday.
Little League officials said Tuesday it intends to hold all seven of its World Series events and regional tournaments this summer, including the highest-profile tournament at the headquarters in Lycoming County.
“We know how difficult these past two years have been, and continue to be, on our local leagues, players, and families, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams at all seven divisions of our baseball and softball tournaments this summer,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “We are anticipating a more exciting tournament than ever with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the expansion of teams in Williamsport and Greenville, and the return of full competition at all seven of our divisions of play.
"We hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the World Series experience this summer with us, whether in person or watching at home with their family, and we look forward to writing a historic chapter in the Little League story.”
Little League Baseball World Series will be held in South Williamsport from Aug. 17-28.
The 2022 World Series also marks the first year of the expansion of teams in both Williamsport, with four new teams being added to the baseball series and two new teams being added to the softball series in Greenville, N.C. Announced in August 2019, the LLBWS expansion will add two additional teams from the United States from the East and West Regions and two international teams from a rotation between Panama (2022; 2023), Puerto Rico (2022; 2024), and Cuba (2023; 2024) to increase the total number of participating teams in Williamsport to 20.