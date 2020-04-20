A group of citizens, business owners and furloughed employees are protesting Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders in Harrisburg today.
"We are going peacefully," Bob Nance, 56, of Northumberland said this morning before making the drive down Routes 11/15. "We just want some of these restrictions lifted."
Nance, a truck driver, said he is still working but feels for those who are suffering from the closures due to COVID-19.
"I am in support of everyone who is trying to go back to work," Melissa McHale, 48, of Northumberland said.
Nance and McHale decided to jump on their motorcycle and make the trip to Harrisburg even though it was 48 degrees,
"It's a bit chilly but this is a good cause," Nance said.
A group of individuals who made the trip from the Valley met at the former Kmart building before heading out.
"I want people to go back to work because they need to feed their families," Susan Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, said. "I want to support all of them."
Brian White, of Brian White Construction in Sunbury, joined American Pro Construction to drive to the rally, because White said he hasn't worked since March 19, other than emergency jobs.
"We had jobs started all over," he said. "There is nothing I can do."
White said he has a sidewalk ripped out in Coal Township and the family can't even get the job completed leaving a mess in front of their home.
"We need to be able to go back to work," he said. "Everyone is suffering through this and we all know how to protect ourselves, the people we are working for and anyone who has employees."
The group from the Valley began to rally together late last week.
Arden Steiner, owner of Affordable Fuels, in Middleburg, said he is upset with Wolf's press conferences that Steiner said, "continue to change daily."
"I am passionate about this because these announcements overreach the power and authority he has on my business," Steiner said. "I, as much as anybody else, want health and protection for our community and country, but every day at 2 p.m. thousands of business owners are bracing for the next thing sent out to change the face of our businesses and institute new policies, and we never know what it is going to look like."
Steiner, who employes 27 people, is in Harrisburg joining others from all over the state to protest Wolf's sanctions, he said.
Even state Rep. David Rowe said he will stand with businesses.
"I support them all, Rowe said.