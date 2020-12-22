State health officials announced 7,916 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the eighth time in nine days with fewer than 10,000 cases.
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly across the state and locally, while there are 35 new inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Locally there were another 142 cases in the Valley, led by 62 in Union County and 54 in Northumberland County according to the state Department of Health. Snyder County added 16 new cases to its total, while Montour County had 10. Statewide, 21 counties had at least 100 new cases, including 1,217 in Philadelphia County.
There were also four new deaths in the region linked to the novel coronavirus, including two in Union County and one each in Snyder and Northumberland counties. There were 231 new deaths across the state on Tuesday, the 11th time in 15 days with at least 200 deaths.
Hospitalizations increased on Tuesday after dropping over the weekend. As of noon Tuesday, there are 6,151 residents hospitalized across the state, up 61 from Monday. There are now 1,236 residents being treated in intensive care units and 778 being treated on ventilators, an increase of 35. The state reports 580 adult ICU beds are open statewide.
Locally, there are 210 patients in three hospitals, an increase of eight since Monday.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 139 patients — up six — with 40 of them in the ICU and 28 on ventilators (up four). There were 10 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 11 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 58 hospitalizations, with 11 patients in the ICU and one person on a ventilator. It has one ICU bed open.
Statewide, there have now been 3,168,882 negative tests across Pennsylvania. In Montour County, there are have been 8,967 negative tests, along with 19,566 in Northumberland County. In Union County, 21,262 negative tests have been reported to the state along with 7,282 in Snyder County.
Prisons and state centers
There are more than 270 active cases at the federal prisons in Union County, including the new inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 144 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 135 inmates. There are seven inmate and 20 staff cases at the medium-security unit and 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. USP-Lewisburg's inmate case total nearly in the BOP's most recent data, to 73 active inmate cases and 11 staff cases. There were 38 active inmate cases on Monday. There have also been 560 inmates and staffers who have already recovered after testing positive in the county's federal prisons.
The Selinsgrove Center saw slight increases in active cases. There are now 48 staff cases — up three — and 21 client cases. One more Danville State Hospital resident tested positive, bringing that total to 20. There are also 14 staff members with active infections.
Positive cases are also on the rise at SCI-Coal Township. As of Tuesday morning, there are now 70 active cases, including 56 inmates and 14 staffers. On Monday, there were 24 inmate cases.
Nursing homes
There were 13 new cases linked to long-term care facilities on Monday. There have been 1,387 cases and 177 deaths in 30 Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 977 cases (779 residents and 198 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 134 cases (108 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 162 cases (135 residents, 27 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 114 cases (89 residents, 25 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 68 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Tuesday. Sixty-six staff members have tested positive and 52 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 25 active cases, 12 among residents and 13 among staff, according to the facility's report on Friday. There have been 157 confirmed cases at the center, including 98 among residents.