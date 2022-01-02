6. Prosecutors in three Valley counties will be busy in 2022 with homicide cases on the docket in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. In Northumberland County, Matthew J. Reed’s case moves forward after he was accused in a triple homicide. Reed could face the death penalty. Additionally, Samantha Delcamp (above), the mother of Arabella Parker, heads to trial in February.
7. Valley hospitals enter 2022 treating nearly as many patients for COVID-19 as they did at any point last year. More than three-quarters of patients being treated in hospitals, in intensive care units or on ventilators — and more than 90 percent in some locations — are not vaccinated hospital officials report as the new year begins.
8. Construction projects continue at Milton and Warrior Run schools. At Milton, the finishing touches are being put on full stadium renovation at Alumni Field, along with a health and wellness center. At Warrior Run, work on a new elementary school is underway along with a similar stadium project.
9. While the 2022 election will carry plenty of weight, the 2021 election put new mayors in place in three Valley towns. In Sunbury, Councilman Josh Brosious takes over after one term from Kurt Karlovich, while Tom Aber in Milton and Kendy Alvarez (above) in Lewisburg both take over for mayors who served more than two decades.
10. In addition to new facilities at local schools, three Valley school districts will have new leaders this year. Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run will all have new superintendents. Mifflinburg’s Dan Litchel and Milton’s Cathy Keegan both will retire this this year, while Warrior Run’s Alan Hack moves into a role at CSIU.