While COVID will unquestionably be a significant part of Valley life well into 2022, expect other stories to also grab headlines in the next 12 months.
Pennsylvania promises to be in the national spotlight all year when it comes to the mid-term elections.
The commonwealth has hotly contested and high-profile races for governor — to replace two-term Democrat Tom Wolf who can’t run again — and U.S. Senate — where Sen. Pat Toomey has chosen to not seek another term.
Dozens of candidates have already thrown their hats in the ring for both seats, including well-known names like Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro and even Dr. Mehmet Oz.
With the balance of the U.S. Senate up for grabs, along with the possibility of Republicans taking full control of state government, many eyes will be on Pennsylvania this year.
Additionally, after nearly 6 years of work, the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project is scheduled to open at some point in 2022.
After work started in 2016, the portion linking Route 147 just south of Montandon with Route 15 on the side of the Susquehanna River in Winfield should open this year. PennDOT officials also expect to begin earth moving on the southern portion, connecting Winfield to Selinsgrove.
Two historic milestones are on tap for this summer. In June, the Valley will mark 50 years since Tropical Storm Agnes devastated large portions of the Valley.
In the summer, Sunbury and Northumberland will both be celebrating their 250th anniversaries.
And COVID will likely be part of the daily routine into 2022. While vaccination rates inch upward, so do new cases — sparked by the delta and omicron variants — and hospitalizations. Health care professionals predict the case count will spike in the next few weeks and hospitals and health care workers — overburdened for nearly two years on the front lines — prepare for another possible surge.
New faces will be around as well in 2022. Milton, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run school districts will need to hire new superintendents, while new Mayors take over in Lewisburg (Kendy Alvarez), Milton (Tom Aber) and Sunbury (Josh Brosious). Aber takes over for long-time Milton Mayor Edward Nelson, who died in 2021. Aber won the race after holding a one-vote lead after election night over Councilman Joe Moralez. When three provisional ballots were later counted, it pushed Aber’s victory to four votes.
Two of those school districts, Milton and Warrior Run, are in the midst of major construction projects. Warrior Run is scheduled to open a $28.8 million, three-story elementary school on the existing Warrior Run Middle/High School complex in November. Crews in nearby Milton are putting the final touches on a stadium overhaul and fitness complex on the main campus.