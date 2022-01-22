HAZLETON — Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, signed “The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools.”
As the first candidate in the Pennsylvania race to take this Pledge from 1776 Action, Barletta joins more than 300 other candidates and elected officials throughout the country who have also signed, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and a growing number of gubernatorial candidates in states like Arizona, Idaho, and Nebraska, according to a press release from Barletta’s campaign.
Pledge signers commit to taking concrete steps to “Restore honest, patriotic education that cultivates in our children a profound love for our country; promote a curriculum that teaches that all children are created equal, have equal moral value under God, our Constitution, and the law, and are members of a national community united by our founding principles; prohibit any curriculum that pits students against one another on the basis of race or sex; prevent schools from politicizing education by prohibiting any curriculum that requires students to protest and lobby during or after school.”
“All across Pennsylvania, parents are sick and tired of their tax dollars being used to fund anti-American indoctrination campaigns in K-12 classrooms that teach their children to hate their own country and each other through racist ideologies like Critical Race Theory,” said Barletta. “When I am governor, we will no longer teach children that they are either oppressed, or the oppressor, depending on the color of their skin. and we won’t teach them that they have no chance in life because of their skin color, either. When I am in the governor’s office, this poison will stop flowing into our classrooms, no one will work in education who permits it to be spread, and we will demand that educators teach an honest account of the history of the greatest nation the world has ever known. I am proud to sign ‘The 1776 Pledge’ and make this promise to every Pennsylvanian – our state will once again be a shining example of patriotism and traditional American values.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER