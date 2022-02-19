The Daily Item
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children across Pennsylvania dropped to its lowest one-week total since state Health officials began tracking cases in August.
Statewide, in the seven-day window ending Feb. 15, there were 3,183 cases among children ages 5-18. It was 2,000 fewer cases than last week’s report and down more than 30,000 cases from the peak of 32,381 on Jan. 11.
Since August, there have been more than 250,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 60,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
There were 42 across the four Valley counties, the smallest increase since the start of the school year. There were 25 cases in Northumberland County, seven in Montour and five in both Snyder and Union counties.
In the seven-day window from Feb. 9-15, state health officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in nine different counties.
Since August, there have been 367 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 2,129 in Northumberland, 630 in Snyder and 805 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 250,717 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 60,293 among those 0-4.
The state’s positive test rate dropped below 10 percent this week, dropping another 3 percent to 9.7 percent. The statewide positive test was at 18.4 percent two weeks ago and more than 25 percent in late January.