Luzerne County Community College, which has branch campuses in Shamokin and Watsontown, will begin modified classes beginning Thursday, President Thomas P. Leary said.
This alternative delivery mode will continue until further notice, Leary said.
The college, including our main campus and our centers in Berwick, Hazleton, Pittston, Scranton, Shamokin, Wilkes-Barre, and Watsontown will remain open for students to access services.
All student and staff travel for conferences and events will be suspended at this time. Internships and health clinics at external facilities will continue as long as the institutions provide access for learning.