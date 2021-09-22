Three Valley long-term care facilities have more residents and health care professionals fully vaccinated than the national averages while 12 of 13 local licensed facilities have at least three-quarters of their residents vaccinated, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data.
This week, the agency rolled out new data as a way to “help people make informed decisions when choosing a nursing home for themselves or a loved one. CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are also continuing to use this data to monitor vaccine uptake among residents and staff and to identify facilities that may need additional resources or assistance to respond to the pandemic,” according to the CMS website.
The data is as of Sept. 5, according to the report.
Nottingham Village in Northumberland, Watsontown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Emmanuel Center in Danville each had higher percentages of vaccinated residents and health care personnel than the national averages. Nationally, 84.1 percent of residents and 63.7 percent of staffers are vaccinated per facility.
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, praised the release of the data. Casey, who chairs the Senate’s Aging Committee, regularly sought for the data to be released to help nursing home administrators, workers and families.
“Patients, families and workers deserve transparent and timely data on vaccination rates in nursing homes,” Casey said. “Putting COVID-19 vaccine data at the fingertips of nursing home residents and their families ... will help them make better-informed decisions about their care, and allow nursing home workers to better gauge the safety of their work. COVID-19 devastated nursing homes, and my hope is that this important transparency measure will help make this important part of the health care system a safer place to receive care and work.”
In the Valley, six of the region’s 13 licensed facilities have at least 90 percent of their residents vaccinated: Emmanuel Center for Nursing in Danville (97.3%), Sunbury’s Nursing and Rehabilitation at The Mansion (96.6%), Nottingham Village in Northumberland (94%), Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation (93.8%), ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sunbury (91.7), Watsontown Rehabilitation and Nursing (90.7%). Thirty-two of the 685 homes in Pennsylvania included in the report have all of their residents vaccinated.
The rates are significantly lower among employees with one location — The Manor at Penn Village — reporting that just 24 percent of its health care personnel are fully vaccinated. All other Valley facilities have at least half of their staffers vaccinated, with Watsontown Rehabilitation the highest at 78.8 percent. Emmanuel Nursing in Danville (71.3 percent) is the only other location at more than 70 percent, while Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township (65.5 percent) and Nottingham Village (65.5 percent) are both above the national average.
Only two locations in Pennsylvania have all of their staff vaccinated.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ranked Emmanuel Center for Nursing, near Danville, first locally for the number of its residents vaccinated — 97.3 percent — and second for vaccinated staff — 71.3 percent.
Emmanuel currently has 74 residents and 125 employees.
Emmanuel Administrator Becky Heimbach said the skilled nursing center partnered with Omnicare pharmacy services, which held a vaccine clinic to vaccinate residents and staff.
“Our workforce has been very dedicated throughout the entire pandemic,” Heimbach said.
She said administrators are encouraging the unvaccinated staff to get their shots.
“We continue to do education,” she said. “We’re not at the point of mandate. All unvaccinated employees are getting tested twice a week.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 75,738 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,241 cases among employees at 1,624 facilities across the state. Since last March, there have been 338 deaths in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities, including 224 in Northumberland County and 2,244 total cases.
Casey said nearly 200,000 people living and working in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic across the U.S.
The Daily Item reporter Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.