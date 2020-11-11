STATE COLLEGE – Maryland, announced a pause in team activities in response to a COVID-19 within the football program.
Maryland's game with Ohio State scheduled this week has been postponed.
The Terrapins defeated the Nittany Lions, 35-19, on Saturday. Penn State is scheduled to travel to Nebraska this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, Penn State hadn’t said if the Nittany Lions’ upcoming contest against Nebraska will be impacted.
Penn State on Wednesday announced its latest COVID-19 testing update for the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Six Nittany Lion student-athletes tested positive. Program protocol does not specify the players or teams of impacted athletes.
"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday," Maryland coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe."
The Maryland-Ohio State cancellation marks the third since the Big Ten opened play on Oct. 24. A team-wide outbreak at Wisconsin resulted in the cancelation of the Badgers’ contests against Nebraska (Oct. 31) and Purdue (Nov. 7).