SUNBURY — Sfter hearing Gov. Tom Wolf's call for the statewide closure of all bars at midnight, Laurie Johnson wanted to make sure her patrons got to celebrate St. Patricks' Day.
Johnson has opened McGuigan's Public House on the corner of Market and Third streets in Sunbury for the rest of the night. At midnight, she will abide by Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate and close her pub on the biggest day of the year.
"We will throw a party until midnight and then the business will close," Johnson said.
Wolf's mandate calls for bars and restaurants to close for two weeks.
