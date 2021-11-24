Celebrate the holidays this winter with family and friends but remain cautious about your own health and that of those around you, a Geisinger physician advises.
Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia, Geisinger primary care physician, said the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines changed his perspective on family gatherings this year compared to 2020.
About 70 percent of Americans have had at least one dose of vaccine, which has shown to reduce the severity of symptoms, hospitalization and death in persons who contract the infectious disease, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chittalia expects a rise in case counts this winter, in part due to holiday gatherings, but doesn’t anticipate the number or severity of cases to match the surge that began around last Thanksgiving and carried into the new year.
“We have to learn to live with this virus just like we’ve learned to live with flu. It’s not going away. We have to be vigilant. We have to be nimble on our feet, too, to realize what’s happening in our communities and adapt as fast as we can,” Chittalia said.
What it means to be vigilant, he explained, is for eligible people to take a vaccine. There’s more. He advises people, including the vaccinated, to wear a mask around those not eligible for a vaccine, or who choose not to be vaccinated, as well as those who are both vaccinated and immunocompromised.
Among those at heightened risk are cancer and transplant patients who are taking immunosuppression medication, in addition to patients with advanced and untreated HIV/AIDS, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Raymund Razonable, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician who works with transplant patients, stressed that a COVID-19 vaccine including boosters is the best way to prevent infection for the immunocompromised.
“I usually advise my patients that if you love your relatives who are immunocompromised, then get the vaccine because this will make it less likely for you to get the virus, and if you’re around them, that means you are less likely to transmit the virus,” Razonable said in a Mayo Clinic Minute feature on COVID-19.
Anyone who is immunocompromised and is exposed to the disease should contact their health care provider right away, even if they don’t have symptoms, Razonable said.
People should consider their family’s dynamics and decide what’s best for themselves and their loved ones with respect to celebrating together, Chittalia said.
If you’re celebrating with anyone unvaccinated, Chittalia advises not to travel by mass transit to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of arrival. Also, take a test before departing and on arrival, he said.
The advent of at-home COVID-19 test kits, which may be hard to find in stores, could help give peace of mind.
“We will be using rapid tests to double-check everybody before we gather together,” Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, told The Associated Press.
Volk is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. “We’ll be doing it as they come in the door,” she said.
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk said. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection, The Associated Press found.
Another bit of advice from Geisinger’s Chittalia is for travelers to consider their destination. If community spread is high in a particular place, so is the risk. And, if you’re feeling sick, don’t go to a holiday party or dinner.
“It’s as simple as that. You risk spreading disease to others,” Chittalia said of people who are symptomatic of COVID-19 and flu.
“People who are fully vaccinated can enjoy the holidays as normally as possible. The onus is on us to protect those who are unvaccinated or vulnerable,” Chittalia said.