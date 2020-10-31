The Midd-West High School football team is being quarantined until Nov. 11 after a player and his sibling tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Rick Musselman said the athlete hasn't been in contact with his teammates since Monday when he began experiencing symptoms.
The test results for both students came back positive on Saturday, one day after Midd-West hosted a football game against Shikellamy High School.
"We knew of no other athlete on the team with symptoms," Musselman said of the decision to hold the game. The next scheduled football game for the Midd-West Mustangs on Friday against Newport is canceled, he said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was notified that the football player who later tested positive had not been around his teammates since Monday.
"As of right now, Shikellamy is fine. However, if any student is showing symptoms they should report to their parents and follow the CDC guidelines," he said.
Also on Saturday, a Middleburg Elementary teacher who was in close contact with someone with COVID-19 reported experiencing symptoms of the virus which prompted school administrators to contact the family of all 16 or 17 elementary students in the teacher's class and ask them to quarantine for two weeks, Musselman said.
The teacher will be tested soon, he said.
"She is presumed to be positive," said Musselman, adding that students in the elementary schools are small and contained, including eating lunch together to help limit interactions. "It's a precaution to quarantine the class."
As of Saturday, five Midd-West High School students and one High School teacher have tested positive for COVID. Two students have tested negative.
The High School has been closed since Thursday and will remain shut down next week, requiring about 700 students to study remotely. Aside from the one quarantined Middleburg Elementary class, the Middle and two elementary schools remain open.
School nurse Jenelle VanHorn has been in contact with everyone who tested positive and learned that their symptoms were "very mild" and brief, Musselman said.
"Everyone is feeling well," he said.
